Kolab closes one sluice gate

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After rain in the catchment areas of Upper Kolab project in Koraput district subsided, the dam authorities on Thursday shut down one sluice gate which was opened after 12 years on Sunday. The outflow of water from the dam has also reduced.The dam authorities had opened one sluice gate after incessant rains increased the water level to 857 metre, while its capacity is 858 metre. Water level in Kolab down streams and its tributaries was over flowing posing flood threat to around 20 villages in Koraput, Jeypore, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks. Even the district administration had alerted the riverside villagers on taking shelters in safer place till the situation is improved.

As there was no significant rainfall on Kolab catchment areas in the last two days, the water level of the dam reservoir was stable at 856 metre which promoted the authorities to close the gate.However, no damage was reported along the river banks or irrigation canal as the water release was monitored round-the-clock by the engineers.

On the other hand, life was limping back to normalcy after rain stopped in the district which witnessed incessant showers for almost two months. No rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours much to the relief of the people. Business transactions and market activities were back to normal in Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput and Sunabeda areas.Meanwhile, the district administration has geared up its machineries to assess rain damage report.