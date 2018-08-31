Home States Odisha

Kolab closes one sluice gate

 After rain in the catchment areas of Upper Kolab project in Koraput district subsided, the dam authorities on Thursday shut down one sluice gate which was opened after 12 years on Sunday. 

Published: 31st August 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  After rain in the catchment areas of Upper Kolab project in Koraput district subsided, the dam authorities on Thursday shut down one sluice gate which was opened after 12 years on Sunday. The outflow of water from the dam has also reduced.The dam authorities had opened one sluice gate after incessant rains increased  the water level to 857 metre, while its capacity is 858 metre. Water level in Kolab down streams and its tributaries was over flowing posing flood threat to around 20 villages in Koraput, Jeypore, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks. Even the district administration had alerted the riverside villagers on taking shelters in safer place till the situation is improved. 

As there was no significant rainfall on Kolab catchment areas in the last two days, the water level of the dam reservoir was stable at 856 metre which promoted the authorities to close the gate.However, no damage was reported along the river banks or irrigation canal as the water release was monitored round-the-clock by the engineers. 

On the other hand, life was limping back to normalcy after rain stopped in the district which witnessed incessant showers for almost two months. No rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours much to the relief of the people. Business transactions and market activities were back to normal in Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput and Sunabeda areas.Meanwhile, the district administration has geared up its machineries to assess rain damage report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upper Kolab project Koraput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing