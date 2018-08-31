Lucky year for 'Blackmail' girl

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

Halfway through, it has been a great year for Ollywood actress Tamanna Vyas. She is a part of two big budget films, this year. The young actress has worked with the superstars of Ollywood. She will be seen opposite actor Anubhav Mohanty in his next, Prem Kumar: The Salesman of the Year. That’s not all! She has worked with Siddhant Mohanty and Manoj Mishra in Blackmail, which will hit the theatres on Friday.

In an interview to The City Express, the actress opens up about her experience of working with these stars. “I got to learn a lot from Anubhav sir. But, working with Siddhant sir was like a dream coming true,” she says.

The actress believes it is nothing but sheer magic that she received the opportunity to work in such big projects. “I also waited patiently for good offers and did not accept any random script. I guess this led to all the magic,” she adds.

While both Prem Kumar and Blackmail are close to her heart, she claims to have got fame due to the latter. “The Rangoli song of Blackmail went viral on the Internet. I have become famous already as wherever I go people refer to me as the Rangoli star,” she says.

‘Hai to Premera Rangoli’ featuring the lead pair of Blackmail, Ardhendu and Tamanna, has become the most viewed Odia song of the season. The music has been composed by Prem Anand. Bollywood singer Udit Narayan has crooned the song.

“People started loving the making video of the song. So, their expectation went up. We were under pressure. We had to go to Rajasthan for the song’s shooting,” she adds.

In Blackmail, Tamana’s co-star Ardhendu will be seen playing a double-role. The movie has been directed by Amit Nayak.

Earlier, Tamanna was selected in the Top-10 list of the Miss Diva 2018 in Mumbai. She made her Ollywood debut with ‘Joker’ opposite Papu Pom Pom.