PM Modi to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport in Odisha on September 22

The Jharsuguda airport has been built over an area of 909.22 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore, of which the state government has contributed Rs 50 crore.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a newly built airport, a new railway line of the MCL and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of a fertiliser plant during his visit to Odisha on September 22, Union Minister Jual Oram said today.

Modi will arrive at the newly built second airport of the state at Jharsuguda in a special aircraft from New Delhi on the day and dedicate the airport to the nation on that day, the union tribal union affairs minister said after inspecting the facilities at the new airport.

The Jharsuguda airport has been built over an area of 909.22 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore, of which the state government has contributed Rs 50 crore, officials said.

The prime minister will also dedicate a new railway line of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district and two new coal mines in Sundargarh district, he said.

The railway line has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1044 crore to evacuate 100 million tonnes of coal from Basundhara area of Hemgir block under MCL.

During his one-day visit to the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Talcher fertiliser plant.

