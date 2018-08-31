'Splits on rise among live-in couples'

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

Even as the taboo that used to haunt couples in live-in relationships is gradually fading, partners often end up in bitter splits and legal tangles due to lack of understanding.

The officials of a women support centre, Maadhyam, in the Capital, said on an average they receive around four to five complaints every month related to issues between partners staying in live-in relationships. According to the officials, mostly students aged between 18 and 25 stay in live-in relationships in the City. Such students avoid staying in hostels and prefer to stay with their partners in rented accommodations. However, problems arise when one of the partners expresses the desire to take the relationship forward by getting married.

The women support centre's officials said in one of the incidents, a married woman from Mancheswar, with two children, had approached Maadhyam alleging that her husband was staying in a live-in relationship with an unmarried woman and this was affecting their marital life. The officials investigated the matter and found that the allegations were true, following which the man was provided counselling.

In another incident, a man and a woman, working with a private organization in the City, were staying together in Saheed Nagar area. However, the man later decided to break ties with the woman, following which she lodged a complaint with the women support centre and the matter was investigated. "We found that the allegations levelled by the woman that the man had taken money from her were false. We provided counselling to her and sorted out the dispute by clarifying that she cannot forcibly marry him," Maadhyam counsellor Anima Mishra told Express.

The officials pointed out that financial issues often lead to tussles between live-in partners. Maadhyam officials said they have instructed house owners to verify the identities thoroughly before allowing an unmarried man and unmarried woman to stay together on rent as in several cases the partners claim to be relatives.

However, not all unmarried couples living together end up fighting, some also take it forward by getting married. "A man and a woman were staying together in Rasulgarh. The man was addicted to alcohol and this led to frequent fights between the couple. However, when the woman approached us, we called the partners and provided counselling to them. The two are now married," the women support centre's officials said.

The Supreme Court has declared that a man and a woman living together is part of right to life and not a criminal offence. Therefore, live-in relationships are legal in India.