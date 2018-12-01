Rs 1.39 crore paid to WII for tiger conservation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Forest Department has paid `1.39 crore to Wildlife Institute of India for conservation of tigers under Satkosia Tiger Project (STR). The Government had brought Mahavir to STR as part of inter-state tiger relocation in June and it died earlier this month.

A seven-member team from WII is here since June 21, when Mahavir was brought. Later, tigress Sundari was brought in the last week of June. The WII team is here for monitoring the tigers.

Money was paid for conservtion as per agreement between WII, State Forest Department and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). “We have paid the money to Wildlife Institute of India as per the agreement as first instalment. More will be paid in future as they are not only engaged in monitoring the tigers but also for the cost of a number of machineries and equipment. There was an agreement with WII for the entire tiger project in which six tigers are to be brought to Satkosia Tiger Reserve from Madhya Pradesh,” said Satkosia Field Director Sudarshan Panda.

Sundari is lodged in enclosure, Panda said, adding that she is in good health. Her behaviour is normal, the Field Director said and claimed that the tigress, which had allegedly killed two persons in Angul district, is consuming live prey in the enclosure. Regarding the progress of investigation into Mahavir’s death, he said inquiry is on.