Farmer in Odisha's Subarnapur district ends life over crop damage, loan burden

The deceased couldn't pay his loans as his crops were damaged by pests.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A  farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison over crop loss at Singhijuba village in Subarnapur district on Saturday. The deceased is Bhutulu Karna.The farmer had cultivated paddy on two acres of land and the crops were damaged due to pest attack. He had taken Rs 2.5 lakh loan from money lenders last year for his daughter’s marriage and another loan of  Rs 30,000 from a finance company. Karna had hoped to repay the money after getting returns from his paddy crops this year. 

However, his crops were damaged due to pest attack and Karna was under stress to repay the loans. He had also suffered crop loss due to pest attack last year and had not received any crop loss assistance from the State Government.

Karna’s wife Padmabati said he was under severe stress to repay the loans and took the extreme step when his crops failed for the second consecutive time. Following the incident, Additional Tehsildar of Binka, Rajesh Agarwal, rushed to Karna’s house and held discussions with his family members. He would submit a report to Collector.

