Minor girl gangraped in Balasore

 In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl from West Bengal was allegedly drugged and gangraped by five youths in Bhograi of Balasore district.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl from West Bengal was allegedly drugged and gangraped by five youths in Bhograi of Balasore district.The incident came to light on Saturday morning after locals found the girl lying in an unconscious condition at Rashalpur village near Kumbhirgadi. They informed the police and rushed the girl to Bhograi Community Health Centre and later shifted her to Jaleswar hospital. Later, police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the girl.

As per reports, five youths, whose identities are yet be ascertained, lured the girl and drugged her. When she fell unconscious, they took her to an isolated place where they committed the crime. Later, the youths dumped the girl on the roadside near Rashalpur village and fled.

Bhograi IIC Narendra Nath Das said the girl, a resident of Kanpur area under Ramnagar police limits in West Bengal, was mentally unstable. The girl often went missing and her father had to rescue her from different areas of West Bengal and Odisha. However, medical examination of the victim, which was conducted in presence of police, will confirm the rape. After registering a case, police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects, he added. 

