Women entrepreneurs in Odisha show the startup way

BHUBANESWAR: From innovative technology to healthcare and jewellery designing to textiles and apparel, women in Odisha have been scaling new heights these days.With the amendment in Odisha Startup Policy, more women are coming forward to become self reliant and job givers instead of job seekers.As per the statistics, of 310 startups registered in the last 18 months in the State, over 100 are led by women entrepreneurs. Among the leading startups are Prantae Solutions, Zoo Fresh, KalaGhar, BattiGhar, Bestray and Influidity.

Set up in 2015, Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd has been developing affordable technologies for rare and neglected disorders through medical devices and interventions.Founder of the startup, Sumona Kajree Mishra said the platform has so far developed ProFolU, a smartphone-based self-health monitoring device for kidney health and EyeRa, an early-detection platform for preeclampsia, which is a pregnancy disorder.

“We also have two other offerings - Salubrious, a solution for hidden hunger and Embargo, a detection platform for antibiotics in food product. We have been receiving overwhelming response. Our team in working on other products,” she said.Enthused by easy embracement for technology, the BattiGhar Foundation has been working primarily on developing technological innovations for enhancing and creating livelihoods and promoting them through local entrepreneurs to bridge socio-economic gap.

Co-founder Palak Aggarwal said the mantra of her startup is to create a climate positive economy at the bottom of the pyramid through sustainable technology innovations. She and her team have been able to innovate four technological solutions, including a solar energy-powered sugarcane crusher, which is set to replace diesel run engines. They have also designed a brand Solar Cane and are in process of commercialising it using a leasing business model which will provide income to the last mile entrepreneur.

With a pro-active startup ecosystem and big push from the Government, Odisha is in fact emerging as a leading State of women entrepreneurs.

Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta said the number of startups is growing at a pace, which is faster than the national average, due to a friendly policy, monetary assistance and reasonably good ecosystem.

“Of the 40 startups assisted with grants by the State Government, 15 are led or founded by women entrepreneurs. The State has a vision to tap the potential of women entrepreneurship by encouraging at least 33 per cent of startups with founder/co-founder as women,” he added.Along with the MSME Department, the Women and Child Development Department has also been promoting women entrepreneurs. The Odisha Government has set a target to extend financial support to 1000 startups by 2020.