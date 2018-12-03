Odisha government announces 50,000 veggie kits for Titli-hit farms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Directorate of Horticulture to initiate immediate steps for timely distribution of vegetable mini kits in Cyclone Titli-affected Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.

It has been decided to supply 50,000 vegetable mini kits to the affected farmers in the four districts to supplement the loss caused by the cyclone. More than 33 per cent of damage has been reported over an area of nearly 2,31,146 hectares (ha) in the districts.

As per the decision, five each varieties of bitter gourd, chilli, french bean, four each varieties of bottle gourd, cucumber, cowpea, radish, okra and ridge gourd, three varieties of pumpkin and two varieties of cluster bean and amaranthus (kosala) will be distributed.

While 20,000 kits will be distributed in Gajapati and 17,500 in Ganjam, 10,000 will be provided to farmers in Rayagada and 2,500 in Kandhamal district. The kits will also replace the old traditional varieties with improved vegetable seeds for increasing productivity.

“Deputy Directors of Horticulture of the four districts have been asked to distribute the vegetable kits in Titli-affected areas as per the modalities approved by the Government. The kits should reach farmers in time so that they can take advantage of the residual moisture,” said an official.

The vegetable seed kits will be supplied by Odisha State Seed Corporation (OSSC), which will be solely responsible for the seed quality and abide by the provisions of the Seed Act. With an average of one kit per 0.1 ha, the kits will cover an area of 5000 ha under improved varieties of vegetable crops. Around `1.27 crore has been approved for distribution of kits.

“OSSC have to test the seeds at Odisha State Seed Testing Laboratory or OUAT before supply. Well-packed in prescribed pouches and pre-treated, the seed materials will be supplied to genuine farmers with the involvement of PRI members and agriculture officers,” the official said.

With a favourable soil and climatic condition for growing a varieties of vegetable round the year, an area of around 6.88 lakh ha are taken up for vegetable farming every year in the State.

Major vegetables cultivated are brinjal, tomato, onion, cabbage, cauliflower, okra, gourds and leafy vegetables. The average productivity of vegetables in the State is 13.44 tonne per ha against national average of 13.92 tonne.