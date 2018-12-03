'Advances in Aero Engines' highlighted in HAL's Koraput plant

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: An international seminar on ‘Advancement in Aero engines- An Indian Perspective,’ was organised by Aeronautical Society of India, Sunabeda Chapter in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Koraput Division here on Saturday.

The aim of the seminar was to upgrade knowledge about various kinds of aero engines being designed, developed and manufactured by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like GE USA, Rolls Royce UK and UMPO Russia from across the globe along with the indigenous efforts being put in by various agencies in India.

Among others, scientist and Director DMRL Dr Vikas Kumar and scientist Gantayata Gouda spoke. Senior executives of GE USA, Rolls Royce UK, GTRE, UMPO Russia, IITS and HAL presented papers on the occasion.

Chairman, Aeronautical Society of India, Sunabeda and Executive Director, HAL Debashish Deb and General Manager, Engine Division Asutosh Mallick were present.