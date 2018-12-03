Home States Odisha

Cuttack police solves Sri Sri University murder

Briefing mediapersons, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said Behera had shot Sunil to death to avenge the sexual advances and mental torture of a woman by the the latter. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Accused identifying the place where the gun was concealed | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A week after murder of Sri Sri University’s hostel supervisor Sunil Ranjan Sahu in firing at Netala Chowk near Godi Sahi police outpost, Commissionerate Police claimed to have solved the case with arrest of the accused and seizure of the weapon used in the crime.

The accused has been identified as Niranjan Behera (25) of Allamchand Bazaar under Lalbagh police limits. Police also seized one 9 mm pistol, two empty magazines, two empty cartridge cases, a motorcycle, helmet and a mobile phone from his possession.

Briefing mediapersons, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said Behera had shot Sunil to death to avenge the sexual advances and mental torture of a woman by the the latter. 

Sunil, while working as an administrative officer in a private college at Dhenkanal, had developed intimacy with a lady lecturer. Later, though Sunil left the job and joined as hostel supervisor at Sri Sri University, he was in touch with her and making physical advances despite her opposition, police said.
Being annoyed, the woman reported the matter to Behera who happens to be her childhood friend. Behera hatched a conspiracy to kill Sahu and went to Munger in Bihar to procure the pistol, magazines and three bullets at a cost of `25,000.

On November 25, he waited at Netal Chowk to kill Sahu. As Behera was previously known to Sahu, he stopped and parked his bike on the roadside to interact with him. Behera gunned him down and fled on his motorcycle towards Bidyadharpur. On the way, he concealed the pistol in a bush and went to Dhenkanal.
“Behera was arrested on Sunday from his house. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and helped police identify the place where the gun was concealed,” informed the Police Commissioner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp