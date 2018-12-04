Abhijit Iyer Mitra seeks release from jail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s letter, requesting release from jail, was forwarded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary AP Padhi by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons on Monday. Iyer is now lodged in Jharpara jail.

In his letter on November 20, which was submitted 13 days later on Monday, Iyer requested for his release from jail as the committee of the Assembly had pardoned him after accepting his unconditional apology for his derogatory remarks on Odisha. He had submitted an affidavit apologising for his remarks after the Assembly Committee asked him to do so.

After his first appearance before the Assembly Committee on October 23, police arrested Iyer on the same day and produced him before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till November 5. The police later sent him to Jharpada jail.