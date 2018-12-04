Home States Odisha

Abhijit Iyer Mitra seeks release from jail

He had submitted an affidavit apologising for his remarks after the Assembly Committee asked him to do so.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Odisha-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s letter, requesting release from jail, was forwarded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary AP Padhi by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons on Monday. Iyer is now lodged in Jharpara jail.

In his letter on November 20, which was submitted 13 days later on Monday, Iyer requested for his release from jail as the committee of the Assembly had pardoned him after accepting his unconditional apology for his derogatory remarks on Odisha. He had submitted an affidavit apologising for his remarks after the Assembly Committee asked him to do so.

After his first appearance before the Assembly Committee on October 23, police arrested Iyer on the same day and produced him before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till November 5. The police later sent him to Jharpada jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Iyer Mitra Konark temple comment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp