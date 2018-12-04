Home States Odisha

PEETHA scheme to reinforce brand Naveen

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this is part of the 3T initiative of Technology, Transparency and Team Work model.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | AFP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a move to reinforce brand Naveen and give it a national perspective after success of the Hockey Men’s World Cup, Odisha Government on Monday launched yet another initiative, Peoples Empowerment - Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA) - aimed at creating awareness about various schemes and improving transparency in distribution of individual and social benefits.

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this is part of the 3T initiative of Technology, Transparency and Team Work model. He said the new initiative is a sub-scheme of Ama Gaon Ama Bikas Yojana started by the State Government.

As per the new initiative, camps will be organised at gram panchayat level from 15th to 20th of every month, starting this month. Distribution of benefits of AMA LED, Mision Shakti, social security assistance like Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and Artist pension, Nirman Yojana and other requirements will be taken up at these camps, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha government schemes PEETHA

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • jagadish jana
    good scheme nabin sri ps-sadar gp-parkhi dist-balasore
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp