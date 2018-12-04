PEETHA scheme to reinforce brand Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a move to reinforce brand Naveen and give it a national perspective after success of the Hockey Men’s World Cup, Odisha Government on Monday launched yet another initiative, Peoples Empowerment - Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA) - aimed at creating awareness about various schemes and improving transparency in distribution of individual and social benefits.

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this is part of the 3T initiative of Technology, Transparency and Team Work model. He said the new initiative is a sub-scheme of Ama Gaon Ama Bikas Yojana started by the State Government.

As per the new initiative, camps will be organised at gram panchayat level from 15th to 20th of every month, starting this month. Distribution of benefits of AMA LED, Mision Shakti, social security assistance like Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and Artist pension, Nirman Yojana and other requirements will be taken up at these camps, he said.