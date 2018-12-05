Home States Odisha

Raise mining cap, Odisha government writes to Centre

Any additional allocation must be justified by the State Government in writing and approved by the Centre.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As auction of mines in the State continues to face legal hurdles, the State Government has once again written to the Ministry of Mines to raise the bar on maximum area for which a prospecting licence or mining lease may be granted. Even as the State Government kept 16 mines ready for auction, it is unable to initiate the process due to a legal impediment. “The State is in all readiness for auction of 16 mines, including 10 iron ore blocks by this fiscal end.

But, it depends on the Centre which is yet to take a call on the State Government’s application for extension of mining area limit for grant of lease,” Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said. In May, a bench of Delhi High Court had stayed auction process with a direction to the Centre to decide Odisha Government’s request for extension of permission limit of the mining lease area from 10 sq km to 75 sq km in 15 days.

The court order came in response to petitions challenging the e-auction of Chandiposhi and Purheibahal iron ore blocks in Sundargarh district, scheduled for May 5 and 8. Section 6 (1) (b) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 allows mining rights to a company for minerals up to a 10 sqkm in a State.

Any additional allocation must be justified by the State Government in writing and approved by the Centre. In March, the State Government had written to the Ministry of Mines to extend the 10 sq km cap to 75 sq km to facilitate Tata Steel and State-run SAIL’s participation in the auctions. Tata Steel, which has six iron ore and manganese leases in the State with combined lease area of about 50 sq km, had requested the State Government to extend the area limit to 120 sq km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha mines Odisha government Odisha mining caps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp