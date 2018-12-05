Home States Odisha

Role of Odisha women in farming hailed

Director of Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) Bindu R Pillai on Tuesday hailed the role of women in farming and aqua culture.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Women farmers lifting paddy from a paddy field near Naraj in Cuttack district on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Director of Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) Bindu R Pillai on Tuesday hailed the role of women in farming and aqua culture. Speaking at the National Day for Women in Agriculture, Pillai said seed rearing, breeding and culture of ornamental fishes, carp culture in community ponds and post-harvest processing of freshwater fishes are being adopted by women in increasing numbers as a means of strengthening their livelihood. 

CIFA as a research institute is promoting such ventures among women through a number of flagship schemes, including ‘Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav’, ‘Krishi Kalyan Aviyaan’, Farmer First and North East Hill programme, Pillai said.

Principal Scientist KD Mahapatra said rural women these days are contributing immensely to agriculture and allied sectors. They are taking up agriculture, fishery and establishing start-ups and launching portals for distribution and delivery, he added.  

Among others, Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Khurda PN Ananth, Principal Scientist GS Saha and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department Ashima Patnaik also spoke. Over 200 farm women from different blocks of Khurda district participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture Women Farmer Women agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp