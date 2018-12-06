Home States Odisha

22 kids fall ill after lizard found in mid-day meal at Odisha school

Though the headmaster claims that the food had been re-cooked after the reptile was found, students alleged his statements as false.

Published: 06th December 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meal, School kids, School meal

Representational image of students eating their mid-day meal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As many as 22 students of Kharida New Primary School at Kamarda in Bhograi block fell ill after having mid-day meals on Wednesday. The students were admitted to Kamara hospital and later shifted them to Gopikishan Bhattar Community Health Centre at Jaleswar after their condition worsened.
School headmaster Sudhir Kumar Jena said the children were served rice and egg curry at around 1.30 pm in the afternoon. A few minutes after having the lunch, the students started vomiting and complained of head reeling and stomach ache. Some even suffered from loose.

The headmaster said after a lizard fell in the egg curry, the dish was prepared again and served to the kids. However, the students alleged that the same curry, which had the lizard in it, was served to them.“It seems to be a case of food poisoning as is evident from the bouts of vomiting, headache and loose motion,” said Dr Ganesh Chandra Pal who treated the kids. He said though all the students are out of danger, they will be kept under observation in the hospital for 24 hours.

As per Government guidelines, the staffers involved in cooking the mid-day meals should taste the food before it is served to children. However, this rule is hardly being followed, alleged some guardians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balasore school food adulteration Lizard Mid Day Meal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp