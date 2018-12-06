Home States Odisha

‘Mod Festival’ from December 8 in Puri

The carnival, which will be held in the Puri beach, has seen funding of Rs 30 lakhs from the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Published: 06th December 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: A two-day carnival called ‘Mod Festival’ will be held here from December 8 as part of festivities to mark Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup underway at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, district Collector Jyoti Prakash Das said the festival would be held on the sea beach in front of Pantha Niwas. Several noted musicians and singers would entertain the audience at the festival. While noted singers Mohit Gour, Shrushti Barlewar and rock band Agnimitra would perform on December 8, Yuva band and singers Priyanka Negi and Amit Kumar would entertain the crowd the next day.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has provided Rs 30 lakh for the fete. The carnival is being promoted through hoardings, cutouts and pamphlets. The district administration has roped in the hotel association to participate in the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri festival Mod ferstival Puri carnival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp