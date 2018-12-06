‘Mod Festival’ from December 8 in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A two-day carnival called ‘Mod Festival’ will be held here from December 8 as part of festivities to mark Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup underway at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, district Collector Jyoti Prakash Das said the festival would be held on the sea beach in front of Pantha Niwas. Several noted musicians and singers would entertain the audience at the festival. While noted singers Mohit Gour, Shrushti Barlewar and rock band Agnimitra would perform on December 8, Yuva band and singers Priyanka Negi and Amit Kumar would entertain the crowd the next day.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has provided Rs 30 lakh for the fete. The carnival is being promoted through hoardings, cutouts and pamphlets. The district administration has roped in the hotel association to participate in the festival.