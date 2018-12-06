Home States Odisha

Pest problem for farmers in Odisha's Kendrapara

Farmers have been suggested to keep a close watch on crops and destroy any affected portion.

Published: 06th December 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of a farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The fate of a large number of farmers hangs in balance after brown plant hoppers, locally called Kalamundi pests, attacked crops in various parts of the coastal district.

Worst hit are Mahakalapada, Pattamundai, Garadapur, Aul and Rajkanika blocks where many farmers are bearing the brunt of pest  attack, said president of the district unit of Krusak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh.
“Climate change is one of the reasons behind arrival of brown plant hoppers in the district. These pests are sucking the cell sap of paddy. As per estimates of Agriculture department, paddy yield is likely to come down in the district due to the pest attack, said Deputy Director of Agriculture, Kendrapara M Das.

To avoid further spread of the pests, farmers should keep close watch on the crop and in case of any symptom, they should remove the affected portion and destroy it, Das said. Besides, farmers can stop the spread of pests by sprinkling prescribed pesticides. “We have distributed leaflets, organised several awareness camps in villages and trained farmers to use the pesticides properly,” the officer added.

Giridhar Das, a farmer of Patkura who cultivated paddy over three acre of land, is now a worried man after his crops were affected by pests. “I was planning to go for harvest within a week. But the pests have eaten a major chunk of the crops. I tried everything at my disposal to control the spread but failed,” he said.
“The pest attack has left us worried. The Government should give adequate compensation to the affected farmers,” said Madhaba Das, a farmer leader of Kendrapara.

On Tuesday, the affected farmers met district Collector Dasarathi Satapathy and sought his help in this regard. “I have instructed Agriculture officials to take steps to control the pest attack,” the Collector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha crops Pest attack Kendrapara farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp