Doctors issue 48-hr ultimatum

If no action is initiated within the stipulated period, the junior doctors of both the medical colleges and hospitals will resort to strike.

CUTTACK: Expressing their solidarity to the striking VIMSAR medicos, the Junior Doctors’ Associations (JDA) of SCB and MKCG medical college and hospitals on Thursday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the State Government to take necessary action against VIMSAR Director.

If no action is initiated within the stipulated period, the junior doctors of both the medical colleges and hospitals will resort to strike. “It is a matter of utmost regret that the State Government is silent over the issue even after 18 days of the cease-work agitation by VIMSAR junior doctors. It is neither publishing the probe report nor taking any action in connection with gross professional misconduct of VIMSAR Director,” said SCB Junior Doctors’ Association President Dr Prabhat Kumar Rout.

The decision was taken after elaborate discussion with the representatives of SCB, MKCG and VIMSAR medicos in the meeting held on the premises of IMA house here on Thursday evening, Rout said.

