e-challan for traffic violators introduced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Transport Authority on Thursday launched the e-challan system for traffic violators in Odisha. Transport Department officials said there are about 54 lakh registered vehicles in the State and the newly introduced e-challan system will be used for traffic violators.

“The e-challan system aims to implement safe and transparent transportation policy in the State,” Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu said during the inauguration of the project. About 162 PoS machines and 195 mobile e-challan devices will be used by the Transport Department officials for conducting the enforcement activities.

The e-challan initiative is an upgrade from the manual vehicle report (VCR) to electronic form wherein penalty for traffic violations will be processed online. The traffic violators will be able to pay the fines through their debit and credit cards.

The officials will also be able to verify the details about a driver as well the vehicle through the electronic devices. The officials are of the opinion that this will help in levying more fines in case of repeated violations.

The violators will also receive a text message on their registered mobile numbers about the offence they had committed. The system, which was introduced with an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private bank, has been integrated with database of Sarathi and Vahan.