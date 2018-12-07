Home States Odisha

Former Congress leader joins BJD

In a boost to the ruling BJD ahead of 2019 Assembly elections, former deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party Chakradhar Paika joined the party on Thursday.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a boost to the ruling BJD ahead of 2019 Assembly elections, former deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party Chakradhar Paika joined the party on Thursday.Paika arrived at Naveen Nivas with his supporters where he joined the regional party in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“I was with Biju Babu’s Utkal Bharat party in 1974 and elected as an MLA on the party ticket. Since I am in the last phase of my political career, I am willing to serve the people of Mohana as a BJD member,” Paika told mediapersons.

Asked about contesting the Assembly elections, Paika said his party will take a decision in this regard. “I have joined the BJD without any condition. I will take up whatever responsibility the party bestows on me,” he pointed out.

Paika, however, said he had left the Congress in 2014 after the party denied him a ticket to contest the Assembly elections. Paika was elected to the State Assembly from Ramgiri constituency in 1974 as a candidate of Utkal Bharat party.

Later in 2009, he was elected from Mohana constituency as a Congress candidate. Since the Congress did not give him the ticket in 2014 Assembly elections, he contested from Mohana as an independent and lost the election.

Ganjam district BJD president and former minister Pradip Panigrahy, BJD Lok Sabha member Siddhanta Mohapatra, former MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, former minister Bhupinder Singh and senior leaders of the district were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp