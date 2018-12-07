New signages spice up City parks

Home States Odisha

Seven major parks in the Capital have been given a new look with tastefully designed signages being set up at the places.

BHUBANESWAR: Seven major parks in the Capital have been given a new look with tastefully designed signages being set up at the places.

This in in addition to the signages which have been set-up near the heritage sites in Old Town of the Capital, by Bhubaneswar Development Corporation (BDA).The parks where the signages have been set up are Indira Gandhi Park, Biju Patnaik Park, Madhusudan Das Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, Kharavela Park, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park and the Mahatma Gandhi Park.

“Signage were earlier set-up in three smart parks. The signage will help tourists and visitors to orient their position and get to their desired locations. They will also help the visitors find the basic facilities and points of interest inside the parks,” a BDA official said.

The signage will inform the visitors about all the significant points of interest such as the nearby attractions, toilets, drinking water facilities and pathways. Entry signage have been set-up to indicate entrances for all the visitors, including the differently-abled persons. A comprehensive caution signage at the gates of the parks with dos and don’ts has also been set-up.

One held for theft

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested a man on charges of theft. The miscreant has been identified as Gobardhan Pradhan of Banki in Cuttack district, who was staying near the aerodrome area of the Capital. According to Airport police, a courier delivery services company had sent a package consisting of mobile phones from New to Bhubaneswar through an airlines. In the package, nine mobile phones were found missing. Subsequently, the courier firm’s security manager Bibhabasu Samal had lodged a complaint with police. Police also recovered seven mobile phones from Pradhan. The accused was working with a cargo services firm which had tied up with the airlines.

