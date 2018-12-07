Home States Odisha

Problem of plenty for BJD in Ganjam

The situation is fast taking shape of a crisis with discontentment swelling among the BJD faithfuls and new entrants over grabbing major role in party affairs.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As the BJD embraces leaders and workers from Opposition political parties in a bid to consolidate its position in Ganjam, it is now faced with the typical jostle for prominence within the ranks of the district party unit.

The situation is fast taking shape of a crisis with discontentment swelling among the BJD faithfuls and new entrants over grabbing major role in party affairs. Shedding the rivalry that has been fierce for long and welcoming them into the fold has emerged as a big issue.

With no dearth of leadership in the local BJD, which has witnessed an influx of leaders from different political parties in hordes, the old-timers are desperately trying to maintain their clout by sidelining the newcomers. The new entrants on their part are fervent in their attempts to grab bigger space in the party’s functioning.

The differences are clearly visible during party events particularly those that are attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. There emerges a stiff competition to be seen in close proximity to the BJD supremo. The old BJD hands are using everything at their disposal and even the police to prevent the newcomers from reaching the podium of Naveen during party programmes in the district, sources said.
During the last almost two decades, the BJD has converted Ganjam into its stronghold. To further turn it into an unbreachable fortress, it has been inducting leaders and workers from other parties without restraint. The effort has yielded results as desertion of prominent leaders from Congress, BJP and Left has significantly weakened their organisations in the district.

However, the party is now staring at a problem of accommodation. The discontent is palpable, though none has come out openly yet. The voices of dissent, which have been kept under the wraps so far, can surface any moment as the clamour for party tickets for the upcoming election grows.“The party will now have to contend with increase in aspirants. The old-timers will vie for their pie while the new entrants will also demand their share,” a party insider said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp