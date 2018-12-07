Home States Odisha

Uncertainty looms large over deer park on BU premises

Uncertainty looms large over the overcrowded deer park located on the premises of Berhampur University with efforts being made to shift it to Gajapati district.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Uncertainty looms large over the overcrowded deer park located on the premises of Berhampur University with efforts being made to shift it to Gajapati district.A notification has been issued by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to close the park, established in 1989 and spread over 2.2 acre of land.
The park, which has over 60 deer, much beyond its capacity, was accorded the status of mini zoo in 2009. However, it was later revoked as the university failed to follow certain guidelines.

The university had applied for zoo licence with a recommendation by chief wildlife warden. The district administration too came to its rescue and decided to develop the park as a tourist spot at a cost of Rs 33 lakh.However, the university’s application was cancelled by CZA which stated that setting up of a deer park required a minimum of five hectares of land. Besides, it said the park lacks experienced staff to look after the animals.

In 2013, the university authorities had requested the Forest department for taking over the management of the park citing shortage of funds. Since the Forest department had proposed to set up a reserve forest at Bhallery near Narayani temple, the university and State Higher Education department had sought the intervention of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to shift deer to Bhallery. The Forest department had sought Rs 20 lakh to shift deer.

Accordingly, BU authorities deposited Rs 10 lakh but the shifting never took place. According to Berhampur DFO Ashis Behera, it was decided to shift deer to a reserve forest near Paralakhemundi recently. However, the process was delayed due to lack of adequate number of vehicles to carry the animals. He said order has been placed for two vehicles to complete the shifting process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp