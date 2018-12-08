AP to open Sileru bridge, Odisha road yet to start

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : While the 290-metre bridge being built by Andhra Pradesh Government over Sileru river on its side as part of Ranchi-Vijayawada corridor to connect Motu, around 100 km from here, is nearing completion, work on the connecting approach road from Odisha side continues to hang fire.

Work on the bridge, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of `23.13 crore, is almost complete. While all the 11 spans have been erected and slab casting completed, work on deck slab and a 100-metre approach road from Andhra Pradesh side is also on full swing.The bridge is likely to be thrown open by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on January 26, sources said.

However, construction of the 332-metre approach road from Odisha side, which would connect Motu, Kalimela, MV-79 and Malkangiri with the bridge, is yet to start. The delay, meanwhile, has irked the locals of these areas.

J Jayaram, a resident of Motu, said the bridge, once opened, would facilitate inter-State connectivity among Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. “Since the approach road from Odisha side is yet to be constructed, there will be no connectivity for us even if AP Government opens it in January,” he said.Echoing similar views, Gopal Biswas of Kalimela said Odisha Government should take the initiative to complete the approach road before the bridge is thrown open by AP Government.

Contacted, Jeypore-based National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Executive Engineer Harekrushna Panda said of the total 372 metre, AP Government will lay 40 metre while Odisha will construct the remaining 332-metre of the concrete approach road.

The estimate for laying the approach road has been finalised and tenders will be invited soon. Construction of the road will be completed by March next year, Panda added.Sources said the AP agency, which is executing the bridge work, had initially agreed to construct the total stretch of the approach road. However, it later decided to lay only 40 metre of the road leaving the remaining stretch for Odisha Government.