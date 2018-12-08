Home States Odisha

Free LED bulbs at panchayat camps

A decision to this effect has been taken at a preparatory meeting of the Energy department for implementation of the new initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier this week. 

Published: 08th December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will distribute free LED bulbs to eligible beneficiaries at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level camps to be organised as part of ‘Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency Accountability on Odisha Initiative’ (PEETHA) programme.

A decision to this effect has been taken at a preparatory meeting of the Energy department for implementation of the new initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier this week. 

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma, who chaired the meeting here recently, asked the department officials and power distribution companies (discoms) to ensure distribution of free LED bulbs under the ‘Ama Ghare LED’ scheme in the PEETHA camps to be organised at GP level from 15 to 20 every month. Sharma also asked discoms to identify and collect information regarding unelectrified households at the GP level PEETHA camps.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency Accountability on Odisha Initiative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp