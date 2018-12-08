Free LED bulbs at panchayat camps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will distribute free LED bulbs to eligible beneficiaries at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level camps to be organised as part of ‘Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency Accountability on Odisha Initiative’ (PEETHA) programme.

A decision to this effect has been taken at a preparatory meeting of the Energy department for implementation of the new initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier this week.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma, who chaired the meeting here recently, asked the department officials and power distribution companies (discoms) to ensure distribution of free LED bulbs under the ‘Ama Ghare LED’ scheme in the PEETHA camps to be organised at GP level from 15 to 20 every month. Sharma also asked discoms to identify and collect information regarding unelectrified households at the GP level PEETHA camps.