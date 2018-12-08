Home States Odisha

Indravati right canal renovation uncertain  

As the administration is planning to release water through the right canal for rabi crops from January 1, it is unlikely that the renovation work will start soon.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  With the district administration targeting to irrigate 53, 625 hectare of land through Indravati during the rabi season, the proposed renovation of the right canal of the project has been clouded by uncertainty.Of the 55, 300 to be irrigated in the rabi season, paddy is to be grown over 53, 625 ha through Indravati while the rest will be covered by cereals, pulses, oil seed and vegetables. 

As the administration is planning to release water through the right canal for rabi crops from January 1, it is unlikely that the renovation work will start soon. In the last rabi season, Indravati project could irrigate only 32, 552 ha as water was not released to 28, 000 ha to facilitate repair and renovation of the right canal. Several portions of the canal are in a damaged condition.

Incidentally, for lining and system rehabilitation programme of the 84 km long canal, tenders have been invited for two reaches six times since 2014 at an estimated cost of `332 crore. However, the tenders could not be finalised.

Chief construction engineer of Upper Indravati project Nirmal Chandra Pradhan said tender for one reach has been referred to the Law department for clearance. Once it is cleared, repair and renovation works will be taken up. If the tenders are finalised during the Rabi season, then ancillary works can start, Pradhan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp