National School Games begins  

Published: 08th December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Guests at the inaugural ceremony of National School Games

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco CMD TK Chand on Friday said National School Games is the right kind of platform for supporting and promoting budding sports stars for future glory in global sporting platforms including the Olympics. “Now, I see a perceptive change in the minds of people and a gradual transformation in the society because sports is being considered as a rewarding career. And that’s the beginning of the change,” Chand said while inaugurating the 64th National School Games on KIIT campus here. 

“We are a country with more than a billion people and now, we started delivering in the Olympics. The trend is changing as we are starting to put up a better show in Asian and Commonwealth Games,’’ he added.

The National Games, which will continue till December 11, is being organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) under the aegis of School Games Federation of India. Participants from across the country will fight for top honours in lawn tennis in U-17 boys and girls categories. 

