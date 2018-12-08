Home States Odisha

Pradhan seeks Naveen support on petro project

As per plan, 400 acre is required for the SPR facility. 

Published: 08th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Even as a fierce verbal battle is on between the BJD and BJP on different issues in view of the 2019 Assembly elections, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his cooperation and support of the Odisha Government for implementation of `6500-crore strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) project at Chandikhol.

“I am happy to inform you that on June 27, 2018, Cabinet approved the establishment of a four million tonne capacity SPR facility. This will be a big milestone for Odisha as it will place the State on the global map of SPRs,” he said and added that it will also be a value add proposition to the PCPIR, Paradip and contribute to the creation of a petroleum hub in Odisha. About 600 acre of land has been identified at Chandikhole after extensive survey of geological/rock structure.

As per plan, 400 acre is required for the SPR facility. 

As the SPR will also bring other benefits to Odisha, the Union Minister requested the Chief Minister to facilitate single window clearance for the SPR project, fast track land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R), consent/permission for sourcing water and power, permission of state directorate of mines and geology, clearing the area of all quarrying activities, environment and pollution board clearances and other required permissions.

Pradhan said during the meeting with Chief Secretary on October 3, it was agreed to send a team of State Government officials to Mangaluru and Padur SPR facilities in Karnataka to see the kind of facilities that are proposed to be built at Chandikhol and the quantity of rock debris that will be generated. Stating that Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) will facilitate the visit of Odisha Government officials to Mangaluru and Padur SPR facilities, he requested the Chief Minister to expedite the visit.

A composite team led by joint secretary of the Petroleum Ministry (international cooperation) Sunjay Sudhir visited Bhubaneswar on October 3 and made a detailed presentation to the Chief Secretary and other senior officials on different aspects of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp