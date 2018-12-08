Reform move: Uniform syllabus for degree courses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to initiate major reforms in higher education sector from next academic session. It will introduce uniform syllabus for degree courses and common entrance test for admission into post-graduate (PG) courses in all State-run universities from the coming academic session.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the State Higher Education Council recently to prepare blue print for transformation of higher education at college and university level. “Common choice-based credit system (CBCS) syllabus and common PG entrance test in the universities from the coming year are some of the key decisions taken in the meeting,” said Project Director of the council Parameswaran B.

At the meeting, officials of the Higher Education department and universities decided to improve the examination system to make Odisha students more competitive for national exams and ensure increased employability among them, he added.Officials said the decisions were taken as per the recommendations of the sub-committees comprising vice-chancellors of various State universities and the target set for implementation of the new reforms is 2019-20 academic session.

The council meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors and PG council chairmen of all State universities. Former Utkal University VC and Vice-Chairperson of the council Ashok Das said the common entrance test will be beneficial for the students as a state-wide merit list will be prepared after the examination and students won’t require to run from one university to other for admission.

The students, who would secure 45 per cent marks, would be eligible for the common entrance test for admission into PG courses, sources said, adding that the Students’ Academic Management System (SAMS), which is managing the online admission of students into Plus-II and Plus-III courses, will be roped in to conduct the common entrance examination.

Reforms for uniformity

