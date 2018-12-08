Smart class at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The traditional classrooms of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla will soon be converted into smart classrooms.The university authorities have submitted a proposal to Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in this regard. Addressing media on Friday ahead of the 10th convocation of VSSUT, to be held on December 11, Vice-Chancellor Atal Chaudhuri said it has been proposed to convert all traditional classrooms of the university into smart ones by utilising funds, which will be provided by RUSA.

Of the total 79 classrooms in the university, 10 have already been converted into smart classrooms under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP). The university will convert the remaining classrooms into smart ones at an estimated cost of around `10 crore, Chaudhuri said. The objective behind the conversion is to make the lectures more interesting for students, he said. Professor in-charge, Public Relations of VSSUT Prakash Chandra Swain said online teaching will be available to students.