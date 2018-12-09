Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Rajnath Singh for action against illegal Odisha NGO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has ordered a probe into the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion of children of Beltikiri shelter home in Dhenkanal district, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a separate inquiry into flow of foreign funds to the NGO, illegally running such homes.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Pradhan said flow of foreign funds to Good News India, which is running 26 shelter homes in the State, is very high. Though 15 of the shelter homes are running illegally, the State Government remains a mute spectator to the blatant violation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.​

Seeking the intervention of Singh on a petition of State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida, Pradhan said apart from sexual abuse of girl inmates, Dream Centre is reportedly involved in religious conversion and human trafficking. “I urge you to take exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crimes in order to stop illegal functioning of such shelter homes,” the letter said.

Shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an aggrieved Maneka Gandhi said, “This incident reveals utter failure on the part of State Government in taking precautionary measures for safety and welfare of children leading to such a heinous incident.”Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Union Minister said, “It is shocking that the such horrific incidents were being carried out in a location situated only 10 km from Dhenkanal collectorate and superintendent of police office.”

Admission of the State Women and Child Development Minister and district child protection officer that the license of the shelter home had expired last month highlights lack of oversight by the State authorities on statutory compliance for running a shelter home.While directing the Union Secretary for Women and Child Development to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Maneka has also asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for inspection of all the shelter homes in the State.