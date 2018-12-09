Satkosia tiger death: Probe finds fault with Odisha claim

By Express News Service

DELHI/ANGUL/BHUBANESWAR : The investigation report of a joint team of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) into death of the male tiger in Satkosia Tiger Reserve has raised serious concerns about country’s first inter-state tiger translocation and found gaping holes in Odisha’s preparedness.

The report stated that the tiger was killed by trap laid by poachers and authorities should press in more-anti poaching measures before other tigers are shifted.The two-member team comprising Inspector General of NTCA Amit Mallick and WII scientist K Ramesh conducted the investigation by visiting the spot where the carcass of the tiger was found, interrogating the tracking and monitoring staff. They also interacted with local people and visited villages.

The report has blown the lid off the poor state of affairs of conservation and protection measures - or the lack of it - in Satkosia. The Wildlife Institute of India was a partner of the Forest Department in the project but both agencies failed in tracking and monitoring the tiger, Mahavir, which was injured for several days before succumbing to the wound caused by the trap. “Had there been proper physical tracking, Mahavir could have been spotted. It should have been in the visual range of the trackers which did not happen in Satkosia. Just because it did not create any problem, it was considered safe,” said sources.

Similarly, no trained elephant was employed to track the tiger which is a standard practice in other tiger reserves because Odsha has no such team. “Since Mahavir was injured, its movement slowed down once the infection spread. How come tracking and monitoring teams failed to find its location despite having twin tracking devices is a huge question,” said the sources.