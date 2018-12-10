Banking woes for India Post Payments Bank customers in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that only thumb impression of a person is enough to open an account in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), the process remains complicated for residents of Dhenkanal district.

Sources said people are finding it tough to open an account and deposit cash in IPPB which has branches at Dhenkanal head post office, Indipur, Balrampur and Gadasila sub-post offices. According to head post office sources, 1,300 accounts have been opened in all five branches. However, as these branches do not have dedicated counters for conducting IPPB transactions, customers are finding it tough to deposit or withdraw money from their accounts. Some customers said they have to produce identity proofs like PAN card, Aadhaar card or driving licence at the counters to open an account or withdraw cash.

Besides, if there is a link failure at the counter, the customers do not receive one-time password (OTP) without which money cannot be deposited in an account. The process is complicated for illiterate or semi-illiterate people. “Though I am interested to open an account with IPPB, it is tough to stand in queue for hours. I do not know how to operate it on a mobile phone,” said businessman Gopal Chandra Sahoo.

Another resident, Rekha Sahoo, said she had to wait for half an hour for her turn to transact but a link failure prolonged the wait. Sources said five IPPB branches in Dhenkanal district have only three staffers to deal with banking transactions. IPPB head post office area sales manager Mahesh P Nayak admitted the difficulties faced by new customers and depositors even after Aadhaar was declared not mandatory by the Supreme Court for opening a bank account. He said IPPB would soon expand its base in the district with 419 more branch offices.