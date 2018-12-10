Home States Odisha

Beltikiri centre not under Juvenile Justice Act: Dhenkanal Collector

District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said that the NGO  was running a hostel for children, not a shelter home and hence, did not come under the purview of JJ Act.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Following the State Government order to shut down all branches of Good News India Dream Centre, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said the Beltikiri shelter home did not fall under the categories mentioned in the Juvenile Justice Act.

Good News India was running a hostel for children, not a shelter home and hence, did not come under the purview of JJ Act, said Kalyan. “The organisation can start operating it again. We are sending the children to their respective families as they do not want to stay there,” he said.

The district administration rejected the application of Good News India as it did not fall under JJ Act. Later, the organisation withdrew their application stating that it does not want to run any shelter home under JJ Act but a hostel for children, the Collector said.

However, the district child welfare committee (CWC) did not agree with the Collector’s statement. Any organisation housing children in need of care and protection must register under JJ Act. The children at Beltikiri shelter home were in need of care and protection as evident from their socio-economic condition, a CWC official said.

The CWC and district child protection unit (DCPU) had rejected the organisation’s application twice on grounds of noncompliance of JJ Act and the Orissa High Court had even sent a team of lawyers to know the condition and standard of care given to the children two years back.

District Child Protection Officer Anuradha Goswami said as the organisation violated norms of JJ Act and was functioning illegally, she lodged a complaint against it with Sadar Police on November 29. The CWC had also attached written complaints of the girls and boys alleging sexual harassment in the shelter home.
Meanwhile, 46 children out of the total 80 residing in Beltikiri shelter home have been restored with their families. The rest of the inmates 80 children are being housed at the child care institution of Maharshi Dayananda Service Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp