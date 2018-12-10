Home States Odisha

Lawyers’ stir hits offices in Balangir

Tirtha, a resident of Baragaon, travelled 15 km to get a land related copy from the tehsil office here.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Judge, Court, Lawyer

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tirtha, a resident of Baragaon, travelled 15 km to get a land-related copy from the tehsil office here. However, he had to return dejected as the office was closed owing to the blockade of the Collectorate by agitating lawyers who are on agitation for the last five days demanding permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Balangir.

Similar is the plight of Saroj, a deed writer who has been sitting idle in the Collectorate premises for the last five days owing to closure of the sub-registrar office. The lawyers have blocked all four gates of the Collectorate that houses important Government offices.

The lawyers, a day after observing Balangir bandh on December 3 over the High Court bench issue, had decided to stage blockade at the Collectorate till Monday. The agitating lawyers have also been observing stop work at the civil court.

The agitation by the lawyers has been causing inconvenience to the public. It has also led to a rise inthe number of undertrial prisoners in the district jail, several of whom are unable to get bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha High Court Odisha lawyers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp