Lawyers’ stir hits offices in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tirtha, a resident of Baragaon, travelled 15 km to get a land-related copy from the tehsil office here. However, he had to return dejected as the office was closed owing to the blockade of the Collectorate by agitating lawyers who are on agitation for the last five days demanding permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Balangir.

Similar is the plight of Saroj, a deed writer who has been sitting idle in the Collectorate premises for the last five days owing to closure of the sub-registrar office. The lawyers have blocked all four gates of the Collectorate that houses important Government offices.

The lawyers, a day after observing Balangir bandh on December 3 over the High Court bench issue, had decided to stage blockade at the Collectorate till Monday. The agitating lawyers have also been observing stop work at the civil court.

The agitation by the lawyers has been causing inconvenience to the public. It has also led to a rise inthe number of undertrial prisoners in the district jail, several of whom are unable to get bail.