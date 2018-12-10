Leading from wheelchair, Odisha woman turns clean crusader

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two years back, Bajapur presented a picture of filth, garbage and stink all around. Today, it stands out as an example of hygiene and cleanliness, thanks to the efforts of dedicated wheelchair-bound Ward member Minati Barik.

When 27-year-old Minati contested for the post, she had promised a clean and hygienic Bajapur to the villagers. She has fulfilled her promise and Bajapur stands out as an ideal example in Katanabania gram panchayat of the district. The scenic riverside Bajapur had become a virtual dump yard, covered with plastic waste and reeking of faeces. Very few homes had toilets, and open-air defecation added to the pollution. The scenario changed when Minati coordinated with the youths and self-help groups in the area to provide a clean environment to the village after villagers elected her to the post of Ward member.

“Out of 300 houses in our village, only 160 houses had latrines two years back. Now all houses have latrines, thanks to the efforts of Minati. Toilets were constructed with financial assistance from the Government along with contributions from the villagers. There are also 12 garbage dumps to collect garbage each day,” said Sankar Das (65) of Bajapur. “The wheelchair does not obstruct me for doing any work. I want to prove to the people like me that disability is not the end of the world. My disability is not my weakness. It is my strength for which villagers elected me two years back. During my election campaign, I had promised to provide latrines to all the houses in our village. Now every home has a toilet. We have also banned the use of plastic in the village. I want to be a role model and empower young women, particularly disabled persons,” said Minati.

She was born with both her legs paralysed. But, as she grew up, her determination overpowered her disability. She could study upto Class X due to her disability. She has two brothers and three daughters.

“I have many goals to achieve. One of them is to open a school and a training centre for disabled persons in the village. I need a battery powered tricycle to move easily around the village, panchayat office and nearby areas as it is difficult for me to go far away in my tricycle,” added Minati.

She has also helped around 70 old persons get old age pension. “Every Sunday, we clean the village roads under the watchful eyes of Minati. We are happy as she has been doing many developmental works,” said Prakash Das, a villager. “Minati has emerged as an example of political empowerment for disabled persons,” said Sub-Collector of Kendrapara, Sanjay Mishra.

“We are proud of our daughter for her good works. My wife Santilata is partially blind. So, she has taken up the responsibility of the entire family despite being confined to a wheelchair,” said Balaram, the father of Minati.