Two held for girl’s murder in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old girl after kidnapping her. The body of the minor girl was found at Bindhyabasini Hill under Bheden police limits of the district on Friday night. The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Kailash Chandra Barik and Ramesh Sahani, both aged 26, from Thuapali village under Bheden police limits.

Police said mother of the victim, Satkumari Mirdha, of Fatatikra village under Bheden police limits had lodged a missing complaint with Bheden police station. Reports said Kailash and Ramesh barged into Satkumari’s house in the midnight on December 3 and kidnapped her daughter. Satkumari searched for the minor but failed to trace her.

However, on December 7 night, Satkumari received information that body of her daughter was found in Bindhyabasini Hill. Subsequently, police were informed following which the duo was arrested for their involvement in the incident.