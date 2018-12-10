Home States Odisha

Two held for girl’s murder in Odisha's Bargarh

The accused had kidnapped the victim in the midnight on December 3 and the victim's dead body was found on December 7 night.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old girl after kidnapping her. The body of the minor girl was found at Bindhyabasini Hill under Bheden police limits of the district on Friday night. The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Kailash Chandra Barik and Ramesh Sahani, both aged 26, from Thuapali village under Bheden police limits.

Police said mother of the victim, Satkumari Mirdha, of Fatatikra village under Bheden police limits had lodged a missing complaint with Bheden police station. Reports said Kailash and Ramesh barged into Satkumari’s house in the midnight on December 3 and kidnapped her daughter. Satkumari searched for the minor but failed to trace her.

However, on December 7 night, Satkumari received information that body of her daughter was found in Bindhyabasini Hill. Subsequently, police were informed following which the duo was arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp