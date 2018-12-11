2 held with brown sugar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Excise sleuths on Monday raided different places of the Capital to check sale of brown sugar and arrested two persons. During raids at Kolathia and Baramunda, two persons were nabbed and 70 gram brown sugar seized.

The accused have been identified as Tukuna Das and Prakash Pradhan. “A two-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw were also seized and two cases registered,” an Excise officer said. Sources said brown sugar is mostly procured from Bangladesh and sent to various parts of the country via Lalgola and Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The masterminds of the racket deliver the consignments in Kolkata and Kharagpur mostly through women and children. It is later transported to Odisha via Jaleswar and Balasore.