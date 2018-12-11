3 chariots for Rath Yatra in Sabara Srikhetra

Home States Odisha

Legend has it that ‘Saura’ tribal chief Biswabasu, who served Lord Jagannath, worshipped Him in a wooden form.

JEYPORE: THE Sabara Srikhetra of Odisha will roll out three chariots during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra instead of one from next year. A decision in this regard was taken by the administration four days back and a ‘Sampark Rath’ flagged off on Sunday to collect funds for the purpose.

Sabara Srikhetra is considered the most important temple of Lord Jagannath, next to Puri. The Jagannath temple here was built in 1972 and the practice of pulling the chariots started after consecration of the temple. Since then, the Trinity is taken in one chariot to Gundicha temple. Every year, wearing their traditional costumes, the tribals pull the chariot to Gundicha temple, which is 200 metres from the Jagannath temple, on Rath Yatra.

However, the temple administration decided to use three chariots instead of one - separate chariots for each deity. On Sunday, the Collector kicked off the Sampark Rath, which would move round the district to collect funds and wood for construction of three new chariots. Construction of the chariots will start on Akshya Tritiya day next year.

The Sabara Srikhetra of Koraput shares one thing with the Puri Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath carries as much religious significance for the tribal devotees in Koraput as for one and all in Puri. Here, the Lord is worshipped as ‘Daru Brahma’.

Legend has it that ‘Saura’ tribal chief Biswabasu, who served Lord Jagannath, worshipped Him in a wooden form. Even to this day, the wooden form of the Lord worshipped by Biswabasu finds place in the village temples of Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Narayanpatna, Pottangi, Gunupur, Bissam Cuttack, Nandapur, Kotia and Semiliguda.

