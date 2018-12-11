A school where teachers double up as clerks, peons

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The job of teachers at Gadibrahma Laxmidhar High School at Parahat village under Balikuda block is not limited to taking classes. They double up as clerks and peons at the school which does not have a headmaster and non-teaching staff.

The school, which was established in 1982, has 88 students. Though there is a provision to appoint two science teachers in every Government high school of the State, there is none at the institution. Out of the sanctioned strength of eight teachers, the posts of four have been lying vacant. Similarly, the posts of clerk, watchman and peon have not been filled up for more than five years. In such a scenario, the teachers are forced to do much more than taking classes. They ring bells after each class and ensure that all clerical works are taken care of.

In-charge headmaster Yuga Yoti Rath said the post of headmaster has been lying vacant for the last three months. She said the teachers, despite acute manpower shortage, take classes regularly. Founder secretary of the school Niranjan Panda said education standard has been affected due to negligence of officials concerned. “We had sought the intervention of district education officer, Jagatsinghpur to fill up the vacancies but nothing has been done in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said she has received complaints regarding shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff at the schools and steps are being taken to resolve the issue soon.