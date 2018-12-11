Home States Odisha

A school where teachers double up as clerks, peons

The job of teachers at Gadibrahma Laxmidhar High School at Parahat village under Balikuda block is not limited to taking classes.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The gate of Gadibrahma Laxmidhar High School at Parahat village | Express

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The job of teachers at Gadibrahma Laxmidhar High School at Parahat village under Balikuda block is not limited to taking classes. They double up as clerks and peons at the school which does not have a headmaster and non-teaching staff.

The school, which was established in 1982, has 88 students. Though there is a provision to appoint two science teachers in every Government high school of the State, there is none at the institution. Out of the sanctioned strength of eight teachers, the posts of four have been lying vacant. Similarly, the posts of clerk, watchman and peon have not been filled up for more than five years. In such a scenario, the teachers are forced to do much more than taking classes. They ring bells after each class and ensure that all clerical works are taken care of.

In-charge headmaster Yuga Yoti Rath said the post of headmaster has been lying vacant for the last three months. She said the teachers, despite acute manpower shortage, take classes regularly. Founder secretary of the school Niranjan Panda said education standard has been affected due to negligence of officials concerned. “We had sought the intervention of district education officer, Jagatsinghpur to fill up the vacancies but nothing has been done in this regard,” he said.  

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said she has received complaints regarding shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff at the schools and steps are being taken to resolve the issue soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp