Congress threatens agitation on farmers’ issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday threatened to launch a State-wide agitation over neglect of farmers by State Government and its failure to pay adequate minimum support price (MSP) on paddy.

Announcing this at a media conference here, Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati and chairperson of media department Satya Prakash Nayak alleged that as the State Government failed to open mandis at all places, farmers are being forced to sell paddy at a much lower price to private parties.

Bahinipati alleged that as farmers are selling paddy at most of the places at Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,500 per quintal against the MSP of Rs 1,750, it is not covering the production cost. Alleging that such a state of affairs is leading farmers to commit suicide, the Congress leaders said the ministerial committee on farmers appointed by the Chief Minister is yet to decide the terms of reference.

The Opposition chief whip also criticised State Government for avoiding discussion on agrarian distress and farmers’ issues by adjourning the winter session of Assembly 18 days ahead of schedule.

He also alleged largescale irregularities in procurement of paddy.

However, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro warned millers and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) officials of stern action in case of irregularities in paddy procurement.

Talking to mediapersons here, the Minister said the district collectors have been instructed to take stern action against the millers and the PACS officials if they are found guilty of any irregularity during the procurement of paddy.

Farmer kills self over debt burden

Cuttack: A 35-year-old debt-ridden farmer of Cuttack district hanged himself from ceiling of his house at Kolanpur village under Nischintakoili block on Sunday. His family members said, Sumant Mallick had cultivated paddy in two acre of land on sharecropping basis by availing loan from a private finance company and local moneylenders to meet the expenses towards purchasing seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. But, pest attack ruined the hopes of the farmer who was the sole bread winner of his family. “My husband had taken loans from moneylenders for agriculture purpose. But he was not in a condition to repay the money due to crop loss. He was under mental pressure,” said Jhunu Mallick. An unnatural death case has been registered, said IIC Debendra Kumar Mallik.