DARPAN launched ion Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Dashboard for Analytical Review of Projects Across Nation (DARPAN), a portal customised as DM-Dashboard of Jagatsinghpur district, was inaugurated by Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarangi said timely and effective implementation of different schemes and projects is critical to the success of Government programmes. “Digital technology has proved extremely useful in planning, implementation as well as monitoring of these programmes,” she said. Appreciating the efforts put in by the district and State team of National Informatics Centre (NIC), she said the dashboard would prove to be an effective tool for monitoring priority programmes and providing comprehensive relative progress to the district administration.

