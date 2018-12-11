Fest treat for Bhubaneswar's elderly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joy of senior citizens knew no bounds when they attended the Fest, the city festival, organised on the sidelines of World Cup Hockey in the Capital.

The elderly persons of Silver Age Foundation Elders’ Activity Centre here were overwhelmed to watch performance of Rituraj and Nooran sisters live. “I had watched Rituraj Mohanty on TV, but seeing him in real and on the stage was another feeling that I had never experienced. For many it was the first experience of modern day stage setting and lighting,” said Saila Mohapatra who is in her late seventies.

Prabhasini Mohapatra said attending the event was like being in another world. “The lights, sound and cheers from the crowd were unimaginable and I am thankful that we could experience this in our Capital.”

Sudhansu Sekhar Panda, a lawyer and financial consultant who retired from practice, said the event has made elderly persons feel young once again. The seniors expressed their desire to be included in more such events, festivals and programmes organised in the city including the ongoing Hockey World Cup.