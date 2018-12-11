Home States Odisha

Fest treat for Bhubaneswar's elderly

The elderly persons of Silver Age Foundation Elders’ Activity Centre here were overwhelmed to watch performance of Rituraj and Nooran sisters live.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joy of senior citizens knew no bounds when they attended the Fest, the city festival, organised on the sidelines of World Cup Hockey in the Capital.

The elderly persons of Silver Age Foundation Elders’ Activity Centre here were overwhelmed to watch performance of Rituraj and Nooran sisters live. “I had watched Rituraj Mohanty on TV, but seeing him in real and on the stage was another feeling that I had never experienced. For many it was the first experience of modern day stage setting and lighting,” said Saila Mohapatra who is in her late seventies.
Prabhasini Mohapatra said attending the event was like being in another world. “The lights, sound and cheers from the crowd were unimaginable and I am thankful that we could experience this in our Capital.”

Sudhansu Sekhar Panda, a lawyer and financial consultant who retired from practice, said the event has made elderly persons feel young once again. The seniors expressed their desire to be included in more such events, festivals and programmes organised in the city including the ongoing Hockey World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp