Search panel for Lokayukta announced

The selection committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday finalised the search committee for selection of Lokayukta.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The selection committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday finalised the search committee for selection of Lokayukta.The seven-member search committee will be headed by retired Justice Amitabh Ray.

The other members of the committee include vice-chancellor of National Law School of India University Venkata Rao Rambhatla, former Director General of Police Gopal Chandra Nanda, retired IAS officers Sanjib Hota and Rabi Narayan Bohidar, renowned economist Bidhubhusan Samal and educationist Snigdha Patnaik. The search committee will recommend a panel of shortlisted names to the select committee for appointment of Lokayukta within a month. 

The select committee may also appoint Lokayukta from outside the panel of names recommended by the committee.Besides the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice KS Jhaveri, retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Anang Patnaik, Speaker of Odisha Assembly Pradip Amat and Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra attended  the meeting.

