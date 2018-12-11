Solar cold storage cheers farmers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The proposal to set up a Solar Panel Micro Cool Chamber of 5 tonne capacity in Uttarsashan panchayat under Biridi block has brought cheers to the farmers of Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

Uttarsashan sarpanch Silipa Sahoo has taken the initiative to set up the cold storage under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana with an aim to prevent distress sale of vegetables and wastage of fruits. Once installed, it will be first such facility in the State. In the absence of cold storage in Jagatsinghpur district, the farmers are often forced to sell their produce, especially vegetables and potato, at low prices. The farmers of Uttarsashan, Sankhpur, Batimira, Alando, Daradagram, Hajpur and other panchayats of Biridi block and those of Bailaisi Mouza of Cuttack district cultivate potato, cauliflower, tomato and other vegetables on Daya river bed near Daleighai. However, lack of cold storage remains a problem for them.

The district administration has allotted 25 decimal land at Barabakhara village under Uttarsashan panchayat for installing the solar chamber and an electric cold chamber of 30 tonne capacity at a cost of `80 lakh for the benefit of farmers. Sources said around 65 per cent of population of Biridi block depend on agriculture and the move will improve their economic condition. Local farmers Prafulla Kumar Das and Prasan Das said the cold storages will help them get the right price for their produce.

Assistant Director, Horticulture Mihir Chandra Samantry said land acquisition for the cold storage has been completed and funds allocated for the project. “The solar cold storage will be the first ever in Odisha,” he said, adding three more such cold storages will be installed in Berhampur, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts soon.