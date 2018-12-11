Women’s Bill: CM glad over Rahul’s support

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed his happiness over Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s support to 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and State legislatures.

“I am glad, he (Rahul Gandhi) has done that. I hope other parties do this as well,” he told mediapersons here.

Gandhi has written to the Chief Ministers of Congress and alliance ruled states to pass resolutions supporting passage of Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament. Naveen had written Chief Ministers of all the states seeking their support to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and State legislatures.

Naveen had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 urging him to initiate steps to ensure reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.The Odisha Assembly had also passed a resolution during the winter session on November 20 in this regard.

The Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and in all assemblies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.