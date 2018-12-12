Bihar cops nab murder accused from Jharsuguda 

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A notorious criminal, Baban Singh alias Baban Yadav Singh was arrested by Bihar Police on the charges of murder from Jharsuguda town on Monday night.

On December 2, the former gram panchayat leader of Jamui in Bihar, Dhananjaya Singh was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne criminals. A complaint was filed by Dhananjaya’s brother Dibakar in Malaypur police station in Bihar alleging involvement of a businessman Anil Singh, who is the chairman of Jharsuguda Black Diamond Group of Education.

Investigating the case, police traced one of the accused Baban in Jharsuguda. The serial killer was apparently paid `5 lakh by Singh for killing Dhananjaya. Police are on the look out for prime accused in the case, Singh, who has three criminal cases pending against him.