Home States Odisha

Freight corridor project yet to move beyond files

The proposed east-west Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of the Indian Railways to connect Kolkata and Mumbai through Rourkela is yet to see the light of the day. 

Published: 12th December 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The proposed east-west Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of the Indian Railways to connect Kolkata and Mumbai through Rourkela is yet to see the light of the day. On March 5, 2016, the Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha while addressing a function of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) had said the Eastern and Western DFCs would be completed by 2019.

The proposed Kolkata-Mumbai DFC would come up soon and would have a freight terminal at Rourkela to benefit the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh, he had said. Sinha claimed that post-Independence, Indian Railways’ passenger and freight traffic loads increased by 18 and eight times respectively, but the network grew only by 2.5 times, adding his Ministry was working towards ensuring running of goods trains on time. 

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said amid growing freight traffic on the Howrah-Mumbai route, the east-west DFC proposal envisages exclusive transportation of goods at a fast pace thereby eliminating the problem of passenger and goods trains detention due to inadequate tracks.

While laying third track between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda of Howrah-Mumbai route is underway, there has been no word from the Railway Ministry about the DFC proposal. The sources said the proposed DFC would run parallel to the existing tracks. However, land acquisition and removal of encroachment remain major concerns at Rourkela and adjacent pockets as is being seen in the case of third track laying.
The Chakradharpur division of SER on Saturday resorted to five-hour Freight Corridor Block system between Chakradhar and Jharsuguda stations to run goods train convoy to clear backlog freights.  

RCCI president Subrata Patnaik said the DFC proposal through the Howrah-Mumbai main line would connect major steel plants, iron, coal and other mines in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other states. It would ensure efficient movement of goods trains on dedicated tracks which would provide new economic opportunities and substantially push industrial and economic operations at Rourkela city and rest of Sundargarh district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp