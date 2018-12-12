Home States Odisha

Over 200 schools run without NOC in Odisha's Jajpur

The issue came to light after the Directorate of Secondary Education notified parents not to admit their children to private schools running without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: More than 200 schools have been found operating unauthorisedly in Jajpur district. The shocking fact came to light after the Directorate of Secondary Education issued a notification recently asking parents not to admit their children to private schools running without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authorities.

The unauthorised private educational institutions comprise both English and Odia medium schools operating in 10 blocks and two municipalities of the district for the last many years. Only nine schools have obtained NOC from the competent authorities like CBSE, ICSE and the State Government. Of the dozen English medium schools in Kalinga Nagar Industrial complex area, not a single school has obtained NOC. Similarly out of 24, only four schools have been granted NOC by authorities in Vyas Nagar municipal area. The rest 20 schools are yet to obtain NOC. 

In the district headquarters town of Jajpur, only two of the total 20 schools have been granted NOC. Similarly, around 13 schools are running in Dharmasala block out of which only one has obtained NOC.
District Education Officer (DEO) of Jajpur Krushna Chandra Nayak said more than 95 per cent of private schools are running without obtaining NOC. Action will be taken against all these unauthorised educational institutions, he said.

The DEO said the students enrolled in these unauthorised schools may be deprived of appearing at the Board examination. In order to safeguard the interests of students, schools operating without NOC will be shut down if necessary, he said. Meanwhile, parents have urged the State Government to take stern action against those running schools unauthorisedly and playing with the future of children.

“The English medium schools are more concerned in collecting hefty sums of money from students rather than safeguarding the children’s future. Hence, the Government should file criminal cases against schools operating illegally,” said Ranjita Dash, a guardian.

In a recent notification issued by the School and Mass Education department, district Collectors have been asked to ensure that public/private schools not fulfilling the criteria and adhering to the Government norms are taken to task.

